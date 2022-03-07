REPORT: NBA champion Mo Williams to become head coach of JSU men’s basketball team

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi legend and NBA champion Mo Williams has accepted a job to become the new men’s basketball coach for Jackson State University, according to Jeff Goodman with Stadium.

The news comes after a report by Goodman earlier this month stating that Wayne Brent was expected to retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Tigers have had an 85-76 conference record and won a SWAC regular-season championship under Brent’s tenure.

Williams, a Jackson native, attended Murrah High School and went on to play 13 seasons in the NBA. He was voted an NBA All-Star in 2009 and became an NBA champion in 2016.

Williams served as Alabama State’s head coach for two seasons with an 11-34 record and a 10-23 conference record.

