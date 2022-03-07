Monday’s Forecast

Foggy weather possible as the day begins. Take your umbrella today because there have been some scattered showers in the area. We will continue to see on-and-off scattered showers with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder today. A cold front will pass through our area tonight bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity. This front will stall nearby keeping us under a daily chance for rain through midweek. The weekend looks cooler and drier.

