Monday’s Forecast
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Foggy weather possible as the day begins. Take your umbrella today because there have been some scattered showers in the area. We will continue to see on-and-off scattered showers with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder today. A cold front will pass through our area tonight bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity. This front will stall nearby keeping us under a daily chance for rain through midweek. The weekend looks cooler and drier.
