St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Watch: Suspected drunk driver hits trooper’s vehicle before reaching participants in 10K race

A Florida trooper stopped a suspected intoxicated driver in a serious collision.
By Shane Battis and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Florida woman is facing a felony charge after troopers said she drove intoxicated into a roadblock that prevented her from hitting participants in a 10K race.

WWSB reports Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota, was charged with DUI with serious injury after the Florida Highway Patrol said she ignored a series of roadblocks in place for the race, which goes across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, connecting St. Petersburg with Palmetto in Manatee County.

The crash report claims Watts ignored a detour and weaved through a series of traffic cones and other barriers.

Kristen Kay Watts
Kristen Kay Watts(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Troopers tried to stop Watts as she kept driving toward the bridge where thousands of people were running. The report states she then drove past several Florida Fish and Wildlife officers who were guarding the closed toll plaza on the Manatee County end of the bridge.

Two troopers would park their vehicles in the northbound lanes to prevent Watts from driving toward the runners, and the FHP said she crashed her BMW into one of the patrol vehicles nearly head-on.

A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a...
A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a trooper while driving toward the closed Skyway Bridge.(Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)

Both Watts and the trooper in the patrol vehicle, Toni Schuck, were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Watts was later released from the hospital and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Waveland are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck that...
Police: 27-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash with dump truck
The film tells the story of late funeral home owner Jerry O'Keefe and his over-the-top lawyer...
New film to tell story of landmark case involving Coast funeral home and former Biloxi mayor
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the Magnolia State through the...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs set to resign
Johana Suarez.
Bond denied for woman accused of running over, killing boyfriend on I-10
Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutor: Men planned to ‘hog-tie’ Michigan Gov. Whitmer
In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr.,...
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas
A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger...
Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans