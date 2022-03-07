Black History Month
Emergency landing at Gulfport airport causes some flights to be delayed, canceled

All passengers on board are safe and unharmed, said airport officials.
Five people were reportedly aboard a plane that made an emergency landing in Gulfport early Monday. No one was hurt.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An emergency landing at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport early Monday morning has caused a handful of flights to canceled or delayed.

The airport’s executive director Clay Williams confirms that a King Air flight made an emergency landing at the airport after the plane’s landing gear would not deploy. All passengers on board were safe and unharmed.

According to the owner of South Mississippi Towing, was called to remove the plane from the...
According to the owner of South Mississippi Towing, was called to remove the plane from the runway, the plane was pouring fuel when it arrived.(South Mississippi Towing)

“The aircraft has now been removed from the runway and we are in the process of inspecting the the airfield and will resume operations upon a further sweep and cleanup,” stated Williams.

South Mississippi Towing owner Tracy Allen says his company was called to remove the plane from the runway. According to him, the plane was pouring fuel when it arrived, with a hazmat team working overnight to clean it up. Five people were on board the plane, said Allen.

Two American Airlines departures set to leave Monday morning have been canceled and a few flights are showing delays. Additionally, two arrivals have also been pushed back. To see the most up-to-date list of arrivals and departures, please check the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport’s website.

