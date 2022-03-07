3 men sentenced in connection with Biloxi officer’s 2019 murder

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a step toward closure for the family of Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen. Three suspects who played roles in the aftermath of the officer’s 2019 murder learned how long they’ll go to jail.

Wanya Atkinson, Andre Sullivan, and Davian Atkinson and all appeared in a Biloxi courtroom Monday afternoon for their sentencing hearings.

Wanya Atkinson, 23, received a 20-year sentence with 10 years suspended, leaving him 10 years to serve. He must also pay a $2,000 fine.

Andre Sullivan, 21, received a 20-year sentence. And on another count received a 15-year sentence with 10 years suspended, leaving 5 years to serve.

Davian Atkinson, 24, received a 20-year sentence with 5 years suspended, leaving 15 years to serve.

All three men will receive credit for time served, and once released from custody will be placed on probation.

During Monday’s sentencing, both Andrew Sullivan and Davian Atkinson apologized to the McKeithen Family for their roles in the officer’s murder. Before the men left court, Judge Christopher Schmidt had them listen to a message McKeithen’s widow, Pam, wrote for them.

In the letter, she told them they will earn her forgiveness by completing their education or learning a trade, and not committing any other crimes. She went on to say she appreciates them making the right choice by taking responsibility for their actions.

Judge Schmidt echoed the sentiment of Pam McKeithan stating, that “what we all hope for you, is that after you complete your prison sentences, you do what everyone should do, lead productive lives committing no further crimes.”

The trio pleaded guilty in 2020 to accessory after the fact of capital murder. They admitted they assisted capital murder suspect Darian Atkinson with his getaway May 5, 2019 in the hours after Officer McKeithen’s shooting death.

Darian Atkinson was the teenager who allegedly gunned down Officer McKeithen outside Biloxi police headquarters. Prosecutors say he’s currently awaiting a psychological evaluation at the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield, and the Capital Murder case has been continued until that evaluation can be completed.

As part of their plea agreements, Andre Sullivan and Wanya Atkinson agreed to provide truthful testimony at Darian Atkinson’s trial. Their anticipated testimony would include that they recognized Darian Atkinson in the photographs of the suspect released through the media on the night of May 5 and into the early morning hours of May 6, 2019, that they met with Darian Atkinson at his mother’s house on Woodfield Lane during the early morning hours of May 6, and that they assisted with providing him with a change of clothes, so that he would not be recognized by law enforcement.

Sullivan and Wanya Atkinson further admitted that they intentionally misled law enforcement when questioned about their involvement with Darian Atkinson in the hours following the murder of Officer McKeithan.

Robert McKeithen’s death nearly three years ago touched so many people. He was a 24 year veteran of the Biloxi police force.

