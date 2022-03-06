‘Will you marry me?’: Dolphin helps Coast couple with surprise proposal

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs couple is now looking forward to their wedding day after a little help from a cetacean friend over the weekend.

Kyle Simpson knew ago that he wanted to propose to his girlfriend of six months Carli Gustafson but he wanted to do it in an unique way. He reached out to the staff at Institute of Marine Mammal Studies to enlist their help, but he quickly realized it would not be a fast process.

Over the course of three months, Kyle worked with the trainer and one of the dolphins at IMMS to get the proposal perfect. On Saturday, it all came together.

During the dolphin show, trainers asked who in the audience wanted to volunteer in a demonstration. In keeping with the plan, Kyle raised his hand and was selected.

It’s not every day when you get a proposal with the help of a dolphin. Ocean Springs’ Kyle Simpson and Carli Gustafson will soon tie the knot. (WLOX)

As he and Carli stood at the side of the tank, the dolphin swam up to the couple with a buoy in its mouth. It read: Will you marry me?

As the realization of what was happening sank in, Kyle dropped to one knee with a ring in his hand. Of course, Carli said yes.

“It was really cool, I definitely wasn’t expecting anything like that, especially because we are more simple people,” she said. “So I wasn’t expecting anything that extravagant. It was really neat.”

Kyle said it took several weeks and multiple visits to IMMS to work with the dolphin.

“We had to come up here several times and work with Mr. Moby the owner and they had to train the dolphin to bring the buoy. So it took several visits over the last few months,” he said.

The couple plan on getting married as soon as possible.

