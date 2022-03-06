Black History Month
LSU adds Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick...
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)((AP Photo/L.E. Baskow))
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly continues to work the NCAA Transfer Portal and on Sunday, March 6 he announced the Tigers have added former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels becomes transfer number 14 for Kelly, his time in Tempe, Arizona, Daniels was a three-year starter and helped the Sun Devils to an 18-12 mark and two bowl appearances. Over his three seasons, he threw for over 6,000 yards and 32 touchdowns, he also added 1,288 yards rushing and 16 scores. .

“Jayden is an outstanding player who will make our quarterback room even stronger,” Kelly said. “He’s a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his feet. We are excited to welcome Jayden to our program as we continue to build a roster of student-athletes who will compete for championships on the field and work just as hard in the classroom to earn their degree.”

A native of San Bernardino, Calif. Daniels was rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback for the class of 2019 behind former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix according to 247Sports. He was rated as a four-star quarterback the No. 3 overall player in the state of California and No. 35 overall player in the nation by 247Sports. Only Spencer Rattler and Nix were rated ahead of Daniels for the class of 2019.

With the addition of Daniels, the Tigers quarterback room now features former four-star quarterback Myles Brennan, the nation’s No. 6 overall quarterback for the class of 2017, four-star Garrett Nussmeier the nation’s No. 14 overall quarterback for the class of 2021, and four-star Walker Howard the nation’s No. 5 overall quarterback for the class of 2021.

Last season for the Sun Devils Daniels, rushed for 897 yards and six touchdowns with a long of 51. He also added 2,381 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games played. Arizona State went 8-5 with an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl.

RELATED STORIES:

Below is a complete list of LSU transfers including their previous school.

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame
  • DL - Mekhi Wingo, Missouri
  • OL - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State
  • CB - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State
  • LB - Kolbe Fields - South Carolina
  • QB - Jayden Daniels - Arizona State

