Pass Christian residents react to new medical marijuana restrictions

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Some residents of Pass Christian were all smiles when they heard the status of medical marijuana distribution in the city, while others are confused at the final decision.

Tuesday, the city’s Board of Aldermen banned any growing, processing or distribution of the medical cannibals for now, which made Pass Christian the first coastal city to opt-out.

The city said it’s too early to opt-in without seeing how other cities handle medical marijuana. Lillyann Currie is disappointed with the decision, stating it’s a disadvantage to many who need it.

“I think that it’s wrong. It helps people, it cures people and it cures different types of things. I don’t see at all why it should not be sold legally here,” said Currie.

Meanwhile, Laurel Puckett explained although medical marijuana is beneficial, she’s afraid others will take advantage of using it.

“I think that it could very much also run its chance of being abused by some people and kind of messing up the community a little,” said Puckett.

Although you can’t buy medical cannabis in the city, doctors can still prescribe the drug while folks buy it elsewhere.

This guarantees that more tax dollars are leaving Pass Christian and going elsewhere instead.

“There’s going to be money opportunities overall for several different things. I don’t think medical marijuana will hold as big as a money factor as other things could,” said Puckett.

“I’m not as concerned about the money as I am about the benefit. The fact that we’re not doing it here at the Pass, I’m not happy about it, but I’m happy that Mississippi is looking at it,” said Frank Villari.

The city said the mayor and board of aldermen can adopt a Resolution at any time that allows the city to opt back in.

Cities have until May to officially opt-in.

