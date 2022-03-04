St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Medical marijuana industry seminars to provide info on opening dispensaries

The events are being hosted by the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, and will take place in Gulfport, Jackson and Southaven.
Multiple seminars around the state are scheduled for this month to teach people the ins and outs of running a medical cannabis dispensary.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple seminars around the state are scheduled for this month to teach people the ins and outs of running a medical cannabis dispensary.

The events are being hosted by the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, and will take place in Gulfport, Jackson and Southaven. The free one-day seminars will be held March 22-24.

With sessions covering everything from startup advice, compliance tips, and operational best practices, this seminar is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn and discover the steps that industry professionals have taken to launch successful dispensaries.

The seminars will be led by Cova, an industry leader when it comes to building software solutions for dispensaries. According to the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, Cova’s technology is trusted by nearly 2000 dispensaries, and they have helped cannabis entrepreneurs from coast to coast successfully launch and scale their businesses in a competitive market.

Mississippi could see 30 to 40 businesses growing medical marijuana, said the association’s executive director Ken Newberger.

“They can expect they’ll learn a lot about the key costs and breakdown of how to open a cannabis dispensary for retail sales and what to include in their business plan, the thought processes of getting a license, and the basic compliance of the law,” said Newberger.

Newberger said so far the biggest interest from those wanting to get in on the retail side of medical marijuana has come from the Coast.

Topics covered in the seminar will include:

  • How to Open a Cannabis Dispensary in Mississippi - Key costs of opening a cannabis retail store - What to include in your business plan and license application - Tips to design a winning customer experience
  • The Basics of Compliance in Mississippi - Top compliance issues and how to avoid them - What are the taxes and how they will be applied in MS
  • Best Practices for Operating a Cannabis Retail Store - Inventory management best practices - Metrics you need to track to run a successful dispensary - How to effectively recruit and manage employees
  • Optional Demo of Cova POS - Apply everything discussed to the Cova Software suite

The seminars are free and open to anyone interested in attending, however, registration is required to make sure there is enough space for attendees. Complimentary lunch and coffee will be provided.

To register for the event or for more information on times and locations, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Waveland are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck that...
Police: 27-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash with dump truck
The film tells the story of late funeral home owner Jerry O'Keefe and his over-the-top lawyer...
New film to tell story of landmark case involving Coast funeral home and former Biloxi mayor
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the Magnolia State through the...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs set to resign
Johana Suarez.
Bond denied for woman accused of running over, killing boyfriend on I-10
Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting

Latest News

Circle K gas station in Biloxi on March 03, 2022
Soaring gas prices affecting area businesses
Mayor Fofo Gilich helped cut the ribbon Tuesday morning at Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS).
Long-time Gautier business opens in Biloxi, hiring now
An effort is gearing up to help teach women entrepreneurs how to sustain their businesses. Here...
Happening March 11th: "We Believe Conference" for women in business
Oceans In Action aims to promote our state's Blue Economy. Mississippi Enterprise for...
Oceans In Action summit highlights marine science, technology research