“It’s one of the most senseless acts of violence’: Moss Point Police reveal new details in double homicide case

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities released new details on a shocking double murder in Moss Point on Tuesday morning.

“In my 21 years of being a law enforcement officer in the City of Moss Point, it’s one of the most senseless and tragic acts of violence that I’ve been able to witness or be part of investigating,” said Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said he’s saddened after a shooting left two dead on Elder Street. He said a child made the 911 call.

“There were kids present,” he said. “The home surveillance system showed us what happened at one of the homicides that took place outside. It was captured on video and it led us to the charges of homicide. There was no apparent self-defense.”

The Moss Point Police Department said 43-year-old Willie Hurd used a 12-gauge shotgun to kill Tremaine Moore of Moss Point and Marcus Davison of Pascagoula.

“We know where, when, who, and how, but we don’t know why,” said Ashley. “And he’s not telling us why.”

Hurd now faces two counts of capital murder and is being held without bond. Investigators say he was shot in the foot.

“At this time we’re not sure if it was an accidental discharge or if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to attempt to cover up his crime,” Ashley added.

Chief Ashley said his heart goes out to the victims and their families. He said he’s sending this strong message to anyone involved in a dispute in the River City.

“There’s no problem that requires a firearm to resolve,” he explained. “Once you shoot or pull that trigger and you take someone’s life, they don’t come back from it, and you don’t come back from it. You don’t come back from it.”

Ashley said there was a family relationship between Hurd and at least one of the victims.

In addition to two counts of capital murder, he also faces felony narcotics charges and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

