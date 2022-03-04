‘It was worth it’: Jackson County Drug Court graduation an emotional journey for everyone

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - While drugs continue to flow into South Mississippi, the Jackson County Drug Court continues to help those recover and avoid incarceration.

And while those in the program deserve credit for graduating, the families get applause for getting them through it.

Graduation day is always emotional, especially for Ashley Sadler. Her commencement speech wasn’t an easy one to make.

“As I stand here smiling, standing tall and proud – through all the heartaches, the struggles, and the pain – I remember the most important thing of all,” she told the crowd gathered in the courtroom. “It was worth it.”

“It’s bitter-sweet,” she said. “I never thought this day would come. It’s just an emotional day. I’m so happy.”

If Sadler’s name seems familiar, it’s because she was featured in a WLOX report last December when the waitress at Phoenicia’s Gourmet Restaurant in Ocean Springs received an extraordinary $1,000 tip.

Ashley Sadler is a single mother of four and a server at Phoenicia's in downtown Ocean Springs. On Tuesday, she and another server were gifted with a generous $2,000 tip to help make their holidays a little brighter. (WLOX)

That random act of kindness meant more than the benefactors could ever know.

“It kind of validated that I’m on the right path and, you know, good things don’t go unnoticed,” she said. “I’m just a new person all together and I think people see that. And it made me feel really good.”

Thirteen graduated from the program Thursday. And one of the rock star case managers, Christy Green, has been by their side the whole time.

“I believe in them,” she said. “And I understand that this is a disease. I didn’t always understand that, but I understand now that this is a disease. And I believe in them. And I believe if I can ever get them to understand that it has to be treated for the rest of their life, they’ll make it.”

For Sadler, this day is a long way from where she was.

“It was hopeless,” she said. “It was just a horrible way to live. I lost everything – my family, my daughter. I lost my dignity, and I was just broken.”

But the dark has given way to light.

“I will never go back to that way of life again,” Sadler said. “My life is too good now. And, it’s just going to keep getting better.”

