Harrison Central girls basketball advances to state finals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A season ago, the Harrison Central girls basketball squad fell to Germantown in Jackson in the state semifinals. Fast forward a year later, and on Wednesday night, they got the last laugh to the tune of a 19-point victory.

The Red Rebelettes shot 55 percent from three and 52 percent from the field. They jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter alone, and never let Germantown back in the game. Five players scored in double-figures, leading a balanced attack all the way through the finish line.

“The only thing I could say was, amazing win. Definitely proud of them,” head coach Nancy Ladner said. “We’ll get back to it at 8 o’clock in the morning. We’ll be right back at it, preparing for Saturday. The revenge factor was there for them, the chemistry, they were grinding. Every game, they come out and amaze me. Every game.”

