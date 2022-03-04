Grand Bear sprucing up for Rapiscan Systems Classic

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - In a few weeks, 78 of the PGA Champion’s Tour players will be teeing up at Grand Bear for the 2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic. It’s back after a two-year hiatus.

“I think we all heard the word “pivot a hundred million times in the past two years, and we certainly had to do that,” said Stephen Schoettmer, tournament director. “We were 11 days out from the 2020 event.”

Then COVID-19 came pouring in.

“We did not have an official event in 2021. We did have a two-day private pro-am with Rapiscan and some of our guests here on the Coast, and we flew in 18 players and had a great, two-day outing, which got us here,” Schoettmer said.

Now in 2022, there’s plenty of buzz for The Rapiscan Systems Classic set for Mar. 28-Apr. 3.

Grand Bear is the venue for the Rapiscan Systems Classic. The PGA Champions The event is set for Mar. 28-Apr. 3. pic.twitter.com/bcteKXxyk8 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) March 3, 2022

“The excitement level, just for us, the group is happy to be back doing our job, as simple as it sounds, and we can’t wait for what’s to come,” he said.

Neither can many of the Grand Bear members. Some are volunteering to work the upcoming event.

“I suggest everybody come out to watch. It’s wonderful golf,” said Ron Mooneyham.

Wonderful golf at Grand Bear, Jack Nicklaus designed course, and another South Mississippi top-notch venue.

“Just to have a course tied to a name like Jack Nicklaus. There’s a certain level of care that goes with that,” Schoettmer said.

Tickets went on sale on Mar. 2 and can be purchased at the website.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.