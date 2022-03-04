Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Grand Bear sprucing up for Rapiscan Systems Classic

Tickets can be purchased for the event that takes place on April 1st - 3rd.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - In a few weeks, 78 of the PGA Champion’s Tour players will be teeing up at Grand Bear for the 2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic. It’s back after a two-year hiatus.

“I think we all heard the word “pivot a hundred million times in the past two years, and we certainly had to do that,” said Stephen Schoettmer, tournament director. “We were 11 days out from the 2020 event.”

Then COVID-19 came pouring in.

“We did not have an official event in 2021. We did have a two-day private pro-am with Rapiscan and some of our guests here on the Coast, and we flew in 18 players and had a great, two-day outing, which got us here,” Schoettmer said.

Now in 2022, there’s plenty of buzz for The Rapiscan Systems Classic set for Mar. 28-Apr. 3.

“The excitement level, just for us, the group is happy to be back doing our job, as simple as it sounds, and we can’t wait for what’s to come,” he said.

Neither can many of the Grand Bear members. Some are volunteering to work the upcoming event.

“I suggest everybody come out to watch. It’s wonderful golf,” said Ron Mooneyham.

Wonderful golf at Grand Bear, Jack Nicklaus designed course, and another South Mississippi top-notch venue.

“Just to have a course tied to a name like Jack Nicklaus. There’s a certain level of care that goes with that,” Schoettmer said.

Tickets went on sale on Mar. 2 and can be purchased at the website.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Amber Alleman, 22 of Ocean Springs, is facing multiple charges after authorities in Louisiana...
Ocean Springs woman accused of assaulting Louisiana deputy
Investigators are working to learn more about a double murder that happened in Moss Point...
Suspect charged in double homicide of two men in Moss Point
A Petal School District School Bus traveled north near the School Road intersection, when the...
MHP investigating crash involving school bus in Harrison County
It was stuck in the up position, causing traffic delays on both the north and southbound sides.
I-110 bridge back open after being stuck

Latest News

The city said it’s too early to opt-in without seeing how other cities handle medical...
Pass Christian residents react to new medical marijuana restrictions
The death row inmate was convicted of capital murder in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old...
MS Supreme Court denies request to take back inmate’s execution
A horrific discovery, 30 dogs were found dead last week on a Saucier property and a woman who...
Dozens of dead dogs found on Saucier property, caretaker facing animal cruelty charges
Mississippi House passes anti-critical race theory bill, sending it to the Governor
Investigators are working to learn more about a double murder that happened in Moss Point...
“It’s one of the most senseless acts of violence’: Moss Point Police reveal new details in double homicide case