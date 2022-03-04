Dozens of dead dogs found on Saucier property, caretaker facing animal cruelty charges

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A horrific discovery, 30 dogs were found dead last week on a Saucier property and a woman who was allegedly caring for the animals is now facing a long list of animal cruelty charges.

Connie Call, a lifelong animals advocate, was stunned when she found the dogs and then notified the authorities.

“There was just dead animals all over this property, I thought what is that, I don’t understand,” said Call. “There was a stack of garbage bags probably about two feet high that had the remains of several dogs in them and walking around I saw more piles and things under tarps. I didn’t go look at that because I didn’t want to see if it was more dead animals.”

Jessica Collins was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of one count of animal cruelty and 30 counts of simple animal cruelty.

According to Call, Collins was allegedly running an animal rescue operation and in recent weeks Collins asked for donations on Facebook.

“It was heartbreaking to see these animals that had been trusted over to somebody that a lot of people trusted with their animals,” Call said.

A decomposing bird was also found on the property, along with a neglected lab trapped in a shed. That dog was taken to the humane society.

Call hopes others will take notice of this tragedy.

“If you’re looking to surrender your animal for whatever reason just do background checks on the person, don’t just give your animal to the first person that says they’ll take them, because a lot of times it’s not going to end well.”

According to court documents, Collins also surrendered 14 dogs she was holding on a property in Pass Christian.

