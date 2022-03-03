Black History Month
WATCH: Ukrainian journalist gives heartfelt thanks for support, outlines current conditions in Kyiv

“Everyone is sharing and everyone is united like never before,” Dmytro Furdak.
Ukranian correspondent Dmytro Furdak, who is currently in Kyiv, gives a sincere 'thank you' to everyone who is supporting Ukraine right now.
By Lindsay Knowles and Jaimee Dorris
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the people of Ukraine continue to fight back against the Russian invasion, support has poured in from around the globe. From pulling Russian products off the shelves to lighting up cities in blue and yellow, the world is supporting Ukraine and its people, and that support is not going unnoticed by Ukranians.

Dmytro Furdak is a Ukranian native and news correspondent who is currently in the country’s capital city of Kyiv. He talked with WLOX on Thursday morning, describing what it is like currently living in a war-torn country, while also painting a picture of hope and solidarity amongst the people of Ukraine.

“You cannot tell right now that you are in Kyiv... There are different concrete blocks on the roads. There are empty tanks, as well as - we call them - hedgehogs. Those are metal structures that are supposed to stop tanks if they do reach Kyiv. There are people digging sand and digging land to put it in big bags to stop tanks or any other Russian armory if they do reach Kyiv. There are also people trying to get some food and, you know, we have curfews every night... During daytime, people try to get food, then rush back home. Usually, primarily, the streets are very, very empty,” said Furdak.

According to reports, long lines formed Thursday outside the few pharmacies and bakeries that remained open in Kyiv. While food is still available, getting it is proving to be a challenge.

“Right now, the situation with food is tense but not dramatic,” explained Furdak. “We still have some food. There are big problems with bread and big problems with dairy... but with other products, you can still get... Right now, part of my family just went by car to share some food with our neighbors because they ran out of food before us. Everyone is sharing and everyone is united like never before.”

Ending the conversation, Furdak said how grateful he and all Ukranians are for the support they are being shown throughout the world.

“From all of the Ukranian people, we want to thank the people of America, the people of the whole civilized world. We do get news right now, we do have internet. We feel and we see and we know how much the whole world is united with us so thank you very much,” he said.

In just seven days of fighting, at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded, according to the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, though it acknowledged that is a vast undercount. Ukraine earlier said more than 2,000 civilians have died. That figure could not be independently verified.

Watch to hear more from Dmytro Furdak:

Ukrainian correspondent Dmytro Furdak joins us with at look at how things are unfolding eight hours into the attack launched by Russia.

