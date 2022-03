BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The I-110 bridge in Biloxi is back open after being stuck in the up position Thursday afternoon.

It was stuck in the up position, causing traffic delays on both the north and southbound sides.

Officials say the draw didn’t close after letting a boat.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.