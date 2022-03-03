Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Spring-like today, cool tonight

Nice afternoon
By Carrie Duncan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It has been nice and warm today with some sunshine this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows dropping into the 40s. The nice, warm weather will continue for the rest of the week. And it will be dry which could cause some issues with burning. Currently, there is no burn ban, but burning is highly discouraged by officials.

High temperatures for Friday will climb into the 70s once again, really allowing our spring fever to soar!

We will feel more humidity this weekend as high pressure shifts to our east. It will be a bit breezy and muggy this weekend. There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday. The best rain chances will come in Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves in from the west.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Investigators are working to learn more about a double murder that happened in Moss Point...
Suspect charged in double homicide of two men in Moss Point
A Petal School District School Bus traveled north near the School Road intersection, when the...
MHP investigating crash involving school bus in Harrison County
The torched remains of a fire helmet.
3-year-old killed in Miss. apartment fire
Amber Alleman, 22 of Ocean Springs, is facing multiple charges after authorities in Louisiana...
Ocean Springs woman accused of assaulting Louisiana deputy

Latest News

Rain next week
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Nice & warm afternoon
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Springlike afternoon is in store. Our next best chance for rain is on the way Monday with a...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Skies may be cloudier at times today but it should still be a delightfully dry day with no rain...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast