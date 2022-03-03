Spring-like today, cool tonight

It has been nice and warm today with some sunshine this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows dropping into the 40s. The nice, warm weather will continue for the rest of the week. And it will be dry which could cause some issues with burning. Currently, there is no burn ban, but burning is highly discouraged by officials.

High temperatures for Friday will climb into the 70s once again, really allowing our spring fever to soar!

We will feel more humidity this weekend as high pressure shifts to our east. It will be a bit breezy and muggy this weekend. There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday. The best rain chances will come in Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves in from the west.

