Ocean Springs woman accused of assaulting Louisiana deputy

Amber Alleman, 22 of Ocean Springs, is facing multiple charges after authorities in Louisiana...
Amber Alleman, 22 of Ocean Springs, is facing multiple charges after authorities in Louisiana say she ran over a deputy's foot while resisting arrest following a traffic stop in Washington Parish.
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi woman is now facing felony charges after authorities say she ran over a Louisiana deputy’s foot while trying to drive away from a traffic stop.

Amber Ann Alleman, 22 of Ocean Springs, was pulled over Monday on Highway 10 in Washington Parish, La. According to authorities, a sergeant with the sheriff’s department was parking in his patrol car on the side of the road when Alleman drove past him at a clocked speed of 91 miles per hour.

After a brief pursuit, the sergeant pulled the vehicle over, noting that there were two small children in the backseat that were properly restrained.

The sergeant attempted to issue Alleman a ticket for careless operation of a motor vehicle, at which time authorities say she snatched the ticket book from his hand, initially refused to return it and finally threw it at the officer.

Alleman was then directed to exit her vehicle, at which time she reportedly began to drive forward, running over the deputy’s foot and causing the sole of his boot to detach from his footwear.

The deputy then directed Alleman to put her vehicle in park and exit but she refused to do so. The officer then attempted to unlock the driver’s door, at which time Alleman rolled the window up, pinning the officer’s arm, according to a post made by the sheriff’s department.

Once the Sergeant was finally able to unlock and open the door, Alleman was arrested. As she exited her vehicle, authorities say she continued to resist before being brought under control.

As Alleman was being placed in the rear of the transport vehicle, the grandmother of the minor children drove by, recognized Alleman’s vehicle and stopped. With Alleman’s permission, the children’s grandmother took custody of them.

Alleman was transported to the Washington Parish Jail.

“What initially started out as a single traffic violation turned into additional charges due to Alleman’s behavior,” states the post from the sheriff’s department.

Alleman is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and other charges. Her bond was set at $40,000.

”Several words come to mind, including immature and irresponsible,” stated Washington Sheriff Randy Seal. “Driving at such a high rate of speed is bad enough. Having two minor children in the vehicle only compounds the issue. I am so grateful the children were safe and could be released to the custody of their grandmother.”

