Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest.
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life changing” $250,000, an Elsmere man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26.

He called the moment “life changing” and planned on buying a new home and vehicle with his winnings.

The celebration might have gone a little too far, though.

Two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, Hellard was arrested on drug-related charges, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders confirmed to FOX19 NOW on Thursday.

Hellard was pulled over on March 2 after Erlanger police noticed his vehicle registration had expired, the arrest report reads.

Officers called a K-9 team to the scene on Dixie Highway to search Hellard’s vehicle.

As they searched, officers found a smoking pipe that had a white crystal substance in it, according to police. The substance in the pipe was determined to be meth, the arrest report says.

Hellard was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center and has since bonded out, jail records indicate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Investigators are working to learn more about a double murder that happened in Moss Point...
Suspect charged in double homicide of two men in Moss Point
A Petal School District School Bus traveled north near the School Road intersection, when the...
MHP investigating crash involving school bus in Harrison County
The torched remains of a fire helmet.
3-year-old killed in Miss. apartment fire
Amber Alleman, 22 of Ocean Springs, is facing multiple charges after authorities in Louisiana...
Ocean Springs woman accused of assaulting Louisiana deputy

Latest News

Ashley Sadler, right, gets a hug after receiving her graduation certification from the Jackson...
‘It was worth it’: Jackson County Drug Court graduation an emotional journey for everyone
March is Colorectal Cancer awareness month. Joining us now is Singing River Health System Colon...
Dr. Ramon Brown shares awareness on colorectal cancer
Tickets can be purchased for the event that takes place on April 1st - 3rd.
The Rapiscan Systems Classic returns to Grand Bear
Ciaya Whetstone
Family demands answers following daughter’s mysterious rideshare death
Rain next week
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast