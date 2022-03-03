Brooke Glass steps down at GHS

GULFPORT, Miss. (Gulfport High School) - The Gulfport Athletic Department announced today that Gulfport High School Head Girls’ Basketball Coach Brooke Glass has resigned after leading the Lady Admirals for the past 5 seasons.

Said Glass: “The past five years at Gulfport High have been some the best memories of my coaching career. I have had the privilege of developing relationships with student athletes that has afforded me the opportunity to stay connected to them and watch them become successful young women.”

“Coaching and being a mom is one of the hardest things I have ever done in my life. There were many days where I have had to put my ‘mom hat’ on the back burner. Having said that, I have come to the realization that I cannot get these years with my children back. There are no words to express my gratitude to Coach Bryan Caldwell and Mr. Glen East for giving me such an amazing opportunity. This is a bittersweet decision, but I am looking forward to more time with my children, as well as putting my Master’s Degree to use in a role as an administrator.”

Said Athletic Director Bryan Caldwell: “We greatly appreciate everything Coach Glass has done for Gulfport High Girls Basketball during the past 5 years. Her accomplishments speak for themselves. Not only has she been a fantastic basketball coach, but also a great role model for our young ladies. She leaves the program on solid ground and in a position to succeed in the future. We wish her the very best.”

The search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Brooke Glass accomplishments:

-Record at Gulfport: 75-56

-Region 8-6A championships: 2018, 2021

-Three Elite 8 appearances.

