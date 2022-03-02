Dry for now. Muggier weekend. Showers next week?

Plan on comfortable afternoon temperatures today ranging from the upper 60s by the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows overnight tonight will drop into the lower to mid 40s. High pressure keeps our pattern dry for the rest of the week. The weekend looks warmer and muggier with highs getting into the 80s for some by Sunday. Our next decent chance for rain may not arrive until next Monday or Tuesday as a front approaches our region from the northwest.

