Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Dry for now. Muggier weekend. Showers next week?

Continuing to enjoy dry weather. That may change by next week. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plan on comfortable afternoon temperatures today ranging from the upper 60s by the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows overnight tonight will drop into the lower to mid 40s. High pressure keeps our pattern dry for the rest of the week. The weekend looks warmer and muggier with highs getting into the 80s for some by Sunday. Our next decent chance for rain may not arrive until next Monday or Tuesday as a front approaches our region from the northwest.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alleman, 22 of Ocean Springs, is facing multiple charges after authorities in Louisiana...
Ocean Springs woman accused of assaulting Louisiana deputy
It was stuck in the up position, causing traffic delays on both the north and southbound sides.
I-110 bridge back open after being stuck
Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Investigators are working to learn more about a double murder that happened in Moss Point...
“It’s one of the most senseless acts of violence’: Moss Point Police reveal new details in double homicide case
A Petal School District School Bus traveled north near the School Road intersection, when the...
MHP investigating crash involving school bus in Harrison County

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Friday’s Forecast
Finally Friday and it's feeling fine! Turning breezier and muggier this weekend. Can't rule out...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Projected low temperatures 1.22.22
Pleasant weather continues
Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.3.22
Warm, humid and breezy into the weekend; wetter and cooler next week
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Spring-like today, cool tonight