Resolution to restore ballot initiative process survives deadline day

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When the legislature doesn’t take action on an issue the people want to see changed, the initiative process gives them a voice.

Lawmakers waited until this deadline day to push a solution to restore that over its next hurdle. If it continues through the process, you may get to vote on the issue in November.

“Here we are approaching a year later,” said Alan Sibley who is closely watching what happens this session. “You know, there was a public outcry for the governor to call for a special session to reinstate the ballot initiative process. Needless to say, that did not happen.”

House Concurrent Resolution 39 is the vehicle the legislature is using to find a way to restore the initiative process. But they’re buying time on finding common ground by sending it to a conference committee.

“I think they have a good basic bill that we’ll be able to build on together and that’s what we intend to do,” said chairman of the Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency committee Sen. John Polk.

But advocates and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle had hoped this wouldn’t still be a conversation two months into the session.

“I don’t understand why this wasn’t made a greater priority earlier on,” added Alan Sibley who was part of collecting signatures for an initiative when the process was struck down last year. “I just think it’s very important for the people of Mississippi to have a voice in the process.”

“I think that it should have been the first thing that we took up this legislative session, just like we put all of our efforts into a medical marijuana program,” noted Sen. Derrick Simmons, Senate Minority Leader. “And so we don’t want to ever not allow our residents in the state of Mississippi to have an opportunity to speak at the ballot box, especially when the legislature fails to do so.”

The version that passed the House wouldn’t restore a pathway to amending the State Constitution. It would only let people amend state law. There would be a safeguard of two years that lawmakers couldn’t mess with those laws, unless they deemed it an emergency.

“I’m okay with that, so long as the people hold us accountable,” said Sen. Chris McDaniel. “If the people push through an initiative process, we’ve got to respect that. That’s just the reality of it. If we don’t respect it, we ought to pay the price. It’s that simple.”

But again, all those details are subject to change as it goes to a conference committee for more work. If advocates had their way, there would be options for both a constitutional and statutory initiative process.

