Ole Miss partially lifts mask mandate

University of Mississippi
University of Mississippi(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi announced Monday they will be lifting their mask mandate.

Effective March 2, face coverings will be optional in all other indoor spaces, including classrooms, laboratories, studios, residence halls, libraries, dining facilities, the Student Union, Campus Recreation facilities, retail spaces, offices, conference rooms or extracurricular activities held in indoor on-campus spaces.

Face coverings will be only required on transportation networks and in health care settings such as University Health Services and University Counseling Center, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically across Mississippi but will continue to monitor communities for COVID-19 activity.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

