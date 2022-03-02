Black History Month
Charles Clark replaces Alan Moran as new Diamondhead mayor pro-tem

The Diamondhead Council voted on who will be the new mayor pro tempore, a position that was...
The Diamondhead Council voted on who will be the new mayor pro tempore, a position that was held by Ward 2 Councilman Alan Moran.(Diamondhead Directory)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Diamondhead Council voted on who will be the new mayor pro tempore, a position that was held by Ward 2 Councilman Alan Moran.

The council voted Ward 4 Councilman Charles Clark to take over the role.

This replacement comes after Moran was charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)

The arrest report from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office details the victim’s account of what happened after he called his parents to report the councilman’s behavior, saying he felt uncomfortable.

On Feb. 25, Council Attorney Derek Cusick released a statement on behalf of the Diamondhead City Council promising that, “the City is not turning a blind eye to the serious nature of the allegations and the well-being of the community.”

The statement points out that the Council has no legal authority to force Moran to resign, and the sheriff’s department’s investigation should be allowed to continue without public comment.

The statement does promise that city leaders are “monitoring the situation and will have more to say at the appropriate time.”

