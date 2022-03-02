Black History Month
Crews spend day cleaning up Mardi Gras aftermath in Biloxi

Not every Mardi Gras throw was a keepsake, and Biloxi drivers were dodging debris left behind by the parade on Wednesday.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
“My first thoughts were, ‘They had a good time,’” Jimmy Osbourn said.

Osbourn is the casino manager of Mitchell Distributing. The company supplied VIP tents all along the route of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade on Fat Tuesday.

He and a colleague were out early Wednesday morning when the party was over.

“When you work in the beer business, nothing’s a hassle,” Osbourn said. “We just want to get out here and get everything cleaned up, do our part and make sure the city gets back on track to everyday business.”

Some business owners started the day off by landscaping their storefronts.

“As usual, I get the blower and blow them out to the street to help the City, so they can clean up the streets,” David Canonici said.

Canonici is celebrating 45 years with State Farm Insurance on Howard Avenue. For him, he said Mardi Gras cleanup is nothing new, and it’s well worth it.

“It’s definitely not a hassle,” he said. “And all the families have fun. It’s a lot of fun watching them.”

Biloxi public affairs manager Vincent Creel said workers will be clearing streets for the next three to four days.

And patience is key.

“There’s just, you know, piles of debris,” he said. “Make no mistake, you’re gonna see remnants of Mardi Gras for probably several months, if not a year. You’ll see beads hanging from trees. You’ll see beads hanging from, pretty much anything they can hang from.”

More than 2,300 barricades were taken down before machines swept in. While the city worked to clear downtown, the Harrison County Sand Beach Department cleaned Highway 90.

“We have around 15 people working,” director Chuck Loftis told WLOX. “We have three crews out.”

The work began along the three-mile route at six in the morning.

“We picked up quite a bit of debris,” Loftis said. “But we put out extra cans, and the people used the garbage cans, so it was fairly well.”

Trash picked up by the city and county crews are now heading to a local landfill.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

