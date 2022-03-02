Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops

FILE - People walk by an Amazon Books store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall...
FILE - People walk by an Amazon Books store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is closing all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations, as the online retail behemoth reworks its physical footprint.

The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that the move, which affects 66 stores in the U.S. and two in the United Kingdom, will enable it to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go and its upcoming Amazon Style stores. Amazon Style, which will sell fashion and accessories, is set to open in a Southern California mall later this year.

“We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies and we’re working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon,” the company said in a statement.

It couldn’t be learned immediately how many Amazon workers are being affected.

Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in 2015, two decades after it began selling books online and helped drive a number of shops out of business. Amazon’s 4-star shops, which first made their debut in 2018, carry a limited selection of best-selling products from top categories that Amazon.com sells, including devices, consumer electronics, toys and games.

The move comes as Amazon.com Inc.’s overall revenue growth is slowing, and it’s looking for new ways to reignite sales.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said the strategy comes as a surprise. He said he believes it’s an acknowledgement that the bookstores weren’t delivering the returns Amazon was looking for.

Saunders said he thinks the main problem with Amazon’s non-food stores is that they lacked a real purpose even though the merchandise was well-presented.

“They were designed for people to pop in and browse rather than as destinations where people would head on a mission to buy something,” he wrote in a note on Wednesday. He noted that ultimately that wasn’t good for driving customer traffic, especially in an era where people are visiting shops less.

Saunders added that the other problem is the assortment which, in many locations, was disjoined and unfocused.

The news of the closure was first reported by Reuters.

_______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to learn more about a double murder that happened in Moss Point...
Suspect charged in double homicide of two men in Moss Point
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi woman has died after crashing into a sheriff’s office...
Mississippi woman dies in I-10 wreck with stopped police car
Three people were sent to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in the Hub City.
1 child killed, 1 child and 1 adult critically injured in Sunday night shooting
Chief Chris Ryle confirmed to WLOX on Tuesday that he will retire from Gulfport Police...
Gulfport police chief announces retirement, future plans

Latest News

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
As Ukraine continues to be ravaged by violence, countries around the world are issuing...
Russian woman living on Coast balancing emotions of Ukrainian invasion
The Diamondhead Council voted on who will be the new mayor pro tempore, a position that was...
Charles Clark replaces Alan Moran as new Diamondhead mayor pro-tem
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers