228 COVID cases, 61 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 228 new cases and 61 new deaths were reported Tuesday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID-19 cases from 3pm Sunday to 3pm Monday.

Of the 61 deaths reported, 10 occurred between Feb. 14-27; none of those were in the six lower counties of the state. The other 51 deaths occurred between Nov. 23, 2021 and Feb. 25, and were identified from death certificate reports. Among those were deaths in Hancock County (2), Harrison County (1), and Jackson County (1).

There were 50 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (31), Jackson County (9), Hancock County (6), Pearl River County (2), George County (1), and Stone County (1).

As of Feb. 28 at 3pm, there have been a total of 790,168 cases and 12,100 deaths from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 7111 86 94 9 Hancock 12,131 148 146 23 Harrison 53,183 646 744 87 Jackson 36,723 441 418 46 Pearl River 14,964 266 269 42 Stone 5380 70 112 14

A total of 228 new cases and 61 new deaths were reported Tuesday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID-19 cases from 3pm Sunday to 3pm Monday. (MSDH)

As of Feb. 28, there were 336 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 90 were in the ICU and 27 were on ventilators.

Hospitalizations reported by MS hospitals, 2/8/22 to 2/28/22 (MSDH)

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases by age group in MS (MSDH)

COVID cases and deaths by age group in MS (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 51% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 25. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 65%. As for booster shots, 36% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 43%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Proportion of COVID deaths by vaccination/booster status in MS (MSDH)

Risk of death among fully vaccinated vs. not vaccinated by age group in MS (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Joining us for our discussion is Memorial Hospital's Dr. Nicholas Conger, Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth and Memorial Hospital Internist Dr. Belinda Alexander join us for our discussion.

Joining us now are Coastal Family Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Williams and Singing River Health System Respiratory Therapist Lasheia Begnaud.

COVID-19 forcing some schools to go to virtual learning again to be part of education for many kids in South Mississippi again.

We check in once more with Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger and Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.