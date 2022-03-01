Black History Month
Two arrested after church, vehicle broken into in George County

Jeffrey Hubert Rouse, 41, (left) and Maegan Suzanne Davis, 30, were arrested on charges of...
Jeffrey Hubert Rouse, 41, (left) and Maegan Suzanne Davis, 30, were arrested on charges of commercial burglary of a church. Davis is also held on a charge of attempted motor vehicle theft.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Lucedale people are in custody after a church and a vehicle were broken into over the weekend.

Jeffrey Hubert Rouse, 41, and Maegan Suzanne Davis, 30, were arrested on charges of commercial burglary of a church. Davis is also held on a charge of attempted motor vehicle theft.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, around 6:45 p.m., the George County Communication Center received a call for a security alarm activation at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on New Hope Church Road in the Agricola community.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the front entry door and a window in one of the Sunday school rooms had been damaged and broken into. Several items were reportedly taken from the church.

The George County Communications Center received a call for a security alarm activation at New...
The George County Communications Center received a call for a security alarm activation at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on New Hope Church Road in the Agricola community. Upon responding, GCSO Deputies found the front entry door and a window in one of the Sunday school rooms had been damaged and broken into.

The next day around 9 a.m., deputies were called out to a residence in the same area for a report of a vehicle burglary. Deputies found the vehicle had been ransacked, the ignition had been damaged and some money had been taken.

During the course of the investigation, Rouse and Davis were identified as suspects. The two were picked up for questioning on Tuesday.

Rouse was already on probation for a prior felony conviction and may face additional charges.

Both are held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility pending an initial appearance.

