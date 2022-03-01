Black History Month
Dry for parades today. Pleasantly mild afternoon.

After a chilly start, it's much nicer as we head into the afternoon. This is basically perfect parade weather today. Enjoy! Stay safe!
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST
Nice and dry today as high pressure keeps control of our weather pattern. After a chilly morning in the 40s, temperatures have climbed back into the upper 60s and lower 70s as we head into the afternoon. Every day this week will bring chilly mornings and pleasantly mild afternoons with not a drop of rain in sight. A slight chance for rain this weekend into early next week.

