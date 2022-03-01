Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Tonight - Domestic issues to be a big part of State of the Union speech

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A security fence is back up around the Capitol building, where in just a short time, President Joe Biden will be arriving to deliver his message to the American people.

What will he say? According to White House press releases — the economy, infrastructure, manufacturing and jobs will be a big part.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau senior reporter Ted Fioraliso asked White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre why the president is focusing on domestic issues.

“He’s going to make a strong case...about how his economic policy, as we’ve seen that this past year, has helped build that economy,” Jean-Pierre explained.

The administration believes the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan did that, as well as the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

What the administration did not get last year was the passage of social reforms. Jean-Pierre says the president will push for those again.

“Supporting paycheck fairness, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. All of these things -- creating a new, national, comprehensive, paid family and medical leave program,” she said.

It can’t happen without support of the Senate, which is still tied 50-50 through the rest of this year.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) expressed what many in the GOP leadership feel.

“I hope he sort of pivots and changes gears from what we’ve seen this last year, which is a very partisan agenda, a very radical agenda, and actually comes to the middle and tries to work with Republicans to try to get a few things done,” said Thune.

Besides the domestic issues, Jean-Pierre says the president will also address the current war in Ukraine.

But it does appear the administration wants to focus on the home front coming out of this speech. On Wednesday, the president will travel to Wisconsin -- and the Vice President to North Carolina -- to tout the infrastructure law and jobs.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to learn more about a double murder that happened in Moss Point...
Suspect charged in double homicide of two men in Moss Point
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi woman has died after crashing into a sheriff’s office...
Mississippi woman dies in I-10 wreck with stopped police car
Three people were sent to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in the Hub City.
1 child killed, 1 child and 1 adult critically injured in Sunday night shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden
‘Freedom will always triumph over tyranny’: Miss. leaders react to State of the Union
Teacher pay raise bill narrowly survives deadline day
Resolution to restore ballot initiative process survives deadline day
Resolution to restore ballot initiative process survives deadline day
Dr. Jasmin O. Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center
Miss. health care advocate named virtual guest to State of the Union
The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death
Bill named after Emmett Till passes through the House