Saints will play in London in 2022

The New Orleans Saints logo on a football field.
The New Orleans Saints logo on a football field.(Source: NFL via MGN)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints will play a regular season game in London in 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the team announced on Monday.

The details of who they will play, and when specifically, will be announced when the NFL releases the full schedule later in the year.

This will be the third time the Saints play a regular season game overseas, winning both of their previous two contests.

