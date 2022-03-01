Residents concerned for safety after Biloxi apartment fire

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After one Biloxi apartment building caught fire Sunday night, some residents at Maison D’Orleans are now concerned about their own safety.

At about 10 p.m., strong flames forced one man to jump out of the shower and straight through a third-story glass window to escape.

“He said, ‘I’m scratched up, but I’m naked!’,” neighbor John Collins told WLOX Monday.

Collins lives in the building next door. He dialed 911 and took the man a blanket.

He survived.

Now, Collins and others are worried it could happen to them.

“I wonder, he might not have had to run out the window naked if the smoke alarms were working around here,” Collins said. “Me and one of my other neighbors haven’t had a downstairs smoke alarm in the kitchen area that we’re supposed to have since last spring.”

Another neighbor, Latonya Lowe, watched the man shatter through the window. She said in her eight years living at the apartment, she has never experienced anything like it.

“When I seen him jump out the window, he landed and rolled,” she said.

Smoke from the fire poured into her own apartment below.

“It was like so thick,” she said. “I could barely go in and just grab anything. I couldn’t even see.”

She said her smoke detector did not sound.

“Mine that I do have does not work,” she said. “They didn’t go off at all. I didn’t know anything until I heard the commotion outside and everybody beating on everybody’s doors, ‘Get out! Get out!’”

In the aftermath, nearly a dozen apartment units are left damaged by smoke and water, including Lowe’s.

It’s sparking a new list of maintenance repairs with smoke detectors at the top.

“They haven’t done it yet,” Lowe said. “And they even came and inspected and still ain’t done it yet.”

We took the residents’ complaints to officials, but Maison D’Orleans management declined to comment.

“I have to agree with the residents,” Assistant Fire Chief Jason Davis said. “Smoke detectors are very important. Smoke detectors do save lives.”

He said the fire department inspects apartments once a year.

“You had smoke detectors that was up working, smoke detectors that might need to be replaced because a smoke detector’s life expectancy is only ten years,” Davis said.

Authorities said the man left food cooking on the stove while showering, which caused the fire to break out.

While he survived with only injuries, the tenant’s three cats all died in the fire.

Davis’s advice is to change out your smoke detector batteries as the time changes, which is coming up on March 13.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.