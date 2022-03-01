Black History Month
Police, courts have a new statewide domestic violence reporting system

Domestic Violence Ribbon (Source: Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officers and courts statewide have a new domestic violence reporting system.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the launch of a new tool, Mississippi Domestic Violence Reporting, known as MDVR.

Fitch said it will help law enforcement to report and update domestic violence incidents and make it easier for them to get the information they need after arriving at crime scenes.

Amongst its other features, MSDVR includes:

  • Geolocating to easily save accurate location information;
  • Injury diagrams to mark size, type, and location of injuries, as well as a function for uploading photographs; and
  • Fields for utilizing the Lethality Assessment Protocol to ensure the safety of victims.

“When a law enforcement officer responds to a domestic violence call, information about the parties is essential to his own safety, as well as the safety of the parties and bystanders,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Fitch’s office created training guides and videos to help law enforcement and court clerks utilize the system.

