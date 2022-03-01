Black History Month
Mississippi woman dies in I-10 wreck with stopped police car

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi woman has died after crashing into a sheriff’s office SUV that was stopped with its emergency lights flashing on an elevated interstate west of New Orleans.

A news release says 23-year-old Alexis Jones of Woodville, Mississippi wasn’t using her seat belt and may have been drunk or on drugs when she hit the St. John the Baptist Parish vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The statement said her front-seat passenger also was unrestrained and was severely injured. Police say the sheriff’s deputy had stopped to block a bridge in St. Charles Parish because an earlier crash had disabled a sports car.

Neither the deputy nor the other driver was hurt.

