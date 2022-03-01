Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Miss. health care advocate named virtual guest to State of the Union

Rep. Bennie Thompson invited Dr. Jasmin Owens Chapman to virtually attend President Biden’s State of the Union Address to Congress on Tuesday.
Dr. Jasmin O. Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center
Dr. Jasmin O. Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center(Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rep. Bennie G. Thompson invited the owner of Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center to virtually attend President Biden’s State of the Union Address as his guest.

Dr. Jasmin Owens Chapman’s center serves over 49,000 people at multiple sites in Hinds, Warren, and Copiah counties.

Thompson said his invitation is an important way to honor the people of the Second Congressional District and uplift their stories.

“Our country has made tremendous strides this past year thanks to the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law. So, for this year’s State of the Union Address, I wanted to highlight one of the millions of hardworking Americans whose perseverance in the face of the challenges presented by the pandemic fueled our nation’s historic recovery,” Congressman Thompson said.

Dr. Chapman and her husband, retired judge Clyde Chapman, and their children and grandchildren will be watching Monday from their home in Terry.

“It brings me immense pride to be recognized as a committed health care activist by President Joe Biden during one of his most important addresses to our great nation,” Dr. Chapman said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to learn more about a double murder that happened in Moss Point...
Suspect charged in double homicide of two men in Moss Point
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi woman has died after crashing into a sheriff’s office...
Mississippi woman dies in I-10 wreck with stopped police car
Three people were sent to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in the Hub City.
1 child killed, 1 child and 1 adult critically injured in Sunday night shooting

Latest News

As Ukraine continues to be ravaged by violence, countries around the world are issuing...
Russian woman living on Coast balancing emotions of Ukrainian invasion
The Diamondhead Council voted on who will be the new mayor pro tempore, a position that was...
Charles Clark replaces Alan Moran as new Diamondhead mayor pro-tem
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
A Petal School District School Bus traveled north near the School Road intersection, when the...
MHP investigating crash involving school bus in Harrison County