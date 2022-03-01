LIST: Qualifying candidates running for 4th Congressional District
Published: Mar. 1, 2022
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The list of candidates running to represent the 4th Congressional District of Mississippi was finalized Tuesday night.
March 1 at 5 p.m. was the qualifying deadline for candidates wishing to run this year. Below is the list of qualifying candidates:
Republican
- Rep. Steven Palazzo (incumbent)
- Aiden Patrick Johnson
- State Sen. Brice Wiggins
- Carl Boyanton
- Clay Wagner
- Kidron Peterson
- Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell
- Raymond Brooks
Democrat
- Johnny Dupree
- David Sellers
The 4th congressional district includes Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Jones and Wayne counties as well as a portion of Clarke County.
Primary elections will be held June 7, and general elections will take place Nov. 8, 2022.
