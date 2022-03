Miss. Public Service Commissioner calls for all public utilities to disclose, sever Russian ties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Public Service Commission Commissioner Brandon Presley (D-Nettleton) is calling on Mississippi companies cut ties with Russia.

Presley is calling on all regulated public utilities report whether their parent company, directly or indirectly, is doing business with Russia. He also wants to know how the utilities plan to sever those ties.

The Public Service Commission approved Presley’s request, meaning all public utilities must file within one week.

Presley says he received bipartisan support for his request.

