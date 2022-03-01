Gulfport police chief announces retirement, future plans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport will soon begin its search to find another police chief. Chief Chris Ryle confirmed to WLOX on Tuesday that he will retire from Gulfport Police Department in two months.

The chief’s last day is May 1, 2022.

“I’ve been doing this for 24-and-a-half years,” the chief told WLOX News when he confirmed his decision to step down. “My family has sacrificed greatly. It’s time for me to focus on them.”

Ryle has accepted a position with the Mississippi Aquarium, where he’ll serve as Vice President of Safety and Security.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes tapped Ryle to be the city’s police chief July 31, 2020. Ryle says the mayor is aware about his decision to retire. They’ll meet face-to-face on Tuesday so Ryle can formally thank the mayor for trusting him to lead the Gulfport Police Department.

Ryle is the third police chief to announce plans to step down this year. Gautier chief Daniel Selover and D’Iberville chief Wayne Payne also turned in their retirement papers.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.