College golfers vying for the Gulf Coast Collegiate Golf Championship title in Diamondhead

The annual tournament is good for coast businesses as well as avid fans who look forward to seeing the students compete each year.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On a windy Monday morning, a host of college golfers teed up on The Pine Course at The Club at Diamondhead. Tom Baum lives near the greens, and he’s been going to the annual tournament for years.

“Oh, absolutely, even a guy my age,” he said. “I come out here and watch these kids play and I get all jacked up, and I want to go out and play 18 holes of golf today, just because of that.”

14 Division-I teams were on hand, all vying for the Gulf Coast Collegiate Golf Championship trophy.

Because schools competing come from all over the country from states like Illinois, Texas, and Louisiana, it’s a win for Mississippi.

“For the most part, we don’t have the accommodations for the hotels and whatnot,” Baum said. “So I imagine they’re probably staying at one of the casinos. It has to have an economic impact on the area.”

“We try to do as much as we can in the area to support all of the local businesses,” said James Schilling. “That’s a lot easier to do now with the COVID restrictions being reduced.”

It’s year four for the GCCG Championship.

Nicholls State head golf coach and this year’s host, James Schilling, said there’s a reason the schools keep returning.

“The hospitality and the club speaks for itself,” he added. “It’s the reason we get the teams back every year. It’s because of the hospitality and the way we’re treated in this area. Not to mention the weather that we have.”

After a practice round Sunday, 54 holes will be played over the next two days.

“We’re going to have a great championship,” Schilling said.

The teams will play 18 more holes Tuesday before a winner is crowned.

