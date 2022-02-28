Black History Month
VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
By Holly Emery and Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - William Tucker, the Vice President of Southwest Mississippi Community College, was found dead in his McComb home Saturday evening by his wife, Linda Tucker.

She had been out of town and found her husband when she returned.

Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones says Tucker was shot and killed either Friday night or Saturday morning, and his body was discovered that evening.

According to deputies, he was killed during a home invasion. Jones says the death is not believed to be gang-related, despite an uptick in gang violence in that community.

Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni says he believes someone initially broke into the house to steal their belongings. When the robber realized Tucker was home, that’s when his life was taken.

When Dr. Steven Bishop, President of Southwest Mississippi Community College and colleague and friend of Tucker, found out about his passing, he said he went to visit Tucker’s wife and family.

Bishop says Tucker had a great impact on the college and everyone in the community around him.

“We’re still in shock about the circumstances of the weekend. Dr. Tucker was a friend of mine. He was a friend of a lot of people here on campus. Such a senseless act. So unnecessary.”

Bellipanni says he and his investigators have been actively working the case since Saturday night and have made progress - however, it is going to be tough to find who would killed Tucker.

“He was well liked and well loved within Pike County,” he said. “It’s something we’re going to have to work hard at to find.”

