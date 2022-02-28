Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Lee Bond resigns from Singing River Health System

Lee Bond has resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, according to officials.
Lee Bond has resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, according to officials.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Lee Bond has resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, according to officials.

Supervisor Randy Bosarge told WLOX that the Board of Supervisors was notified of the resignation after an emergency meeting of the Singing River Health System Board of Trustees.

“Lee did a fantastic job the time he’s worked at the hospital and I really appreciate his hard work and dedication and I really hate to lose him,” Bosarge said. “I have faith in the Board of Trustees to do what’s right for the citizens of Jackson County and the hospital.”

Bond has agreed to assist Singing River over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition during and following the search for the next CEO, according to a release from Singing River Health System.

“I have certainly enjoyed my journey with Singing River over the past several years. I believe in the mission and hope that in my time there I left it better than when I came. I wish nothing but the best for the future of the health system and this community that I love,” Bond said.

Tiffany Murdock will serve as interim CEO while the search for a new hire takes place.

This is a developing report. Please check back for more details as they are released.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday after an accident involving a carnival float. It...
Float accident at North Bay Parade sends 4 to the hospital
A Biloxi man is recovering after having to jump out of a third-story window to escape flames...
Man jumps through window to escape Biloxi apartment fire

Latest News

Gulf Coast Collegiate Championship
College golfers vying for the Gulf Coast Collegiate Golf Championship title in Diamondhead
After one Biloxi apartment building caught fire Sunday night, some residents at Maison...
Residents concerned for safety after Biloxi apartment fire
Liquor store owners in Vicksburg take Russian vodka off shelf: ‘It’s us taking a stand’
Liquor store owners in Vicksburg take Russian vodka off shelf: ‘It’s us taking a stand’
Mardi Gras rulers King D'Iberville and Queen Ixolib, CXII will be crowned tonight.
GCCA breaks out their tuxedos and gowns for tonight's Coronation Ball
A Biloxi man is recovering after having to jump out of a second-story window to escape flames...
Man jumps through window to escape Biloxi apartment fire