Lee Bond resigns from Singing River Health System

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Lee Bond has resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, according to officials.

Supervisor Randy Bosarge told WLOX that the Board of Supervisors was notified of the resignation after an emergency meeting of the Singing River Health System Board of Trustees.

“Lee did a fantastic job the time he’s worked at the hospital and I really appreciate his hard work and dedication and I really hate to lose him,” Bosarge said. “I have faith in the Board of Trustees to do what’s right for the citizens of Jackson County and the hospital.”

Bond has agreed to assist Singing River over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition during and following the search for the next CEO, according to a release from Singing River Health System.

“I have certainly enjoyed my journey with Singing River over the past several years. I believe in the mission and hope that in my time there I left it better than when I came. I wish nothing but the best for the future of the health system and this community that I love,” Bond said.

Tiffany Murdock will serve as interim CEO while the search for a new hire takes place.

This is a developing report. Please check back for more details as they are released.

