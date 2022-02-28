Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Man jumps through window to escape Biloxi apartment fire

A Biloxi man is recovering after having to jump out of a third-story window to escape flames Sunday night at the Maison D’Orleans apartments on Hwy 90.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is recovering after having to jump out of a third-story window to escape flames. It happened Sunday just before 10pm at the Maison D’Orleans apartment complex on Highway 90.

John Collins witnessed the frightening moments and called 911. He said the man was in the shower when the fire sparked, and had to jump from the window naked. Collins quickly retrieved a blanket for the man, and first responders were able to attend to him.

Residents we spoke with said they are still in shock, adding it all happened so fast.

“By the time we made it back down there it was coming out the side windows and we were just like, we have to get everybody else out and get safe,” resident Joey Broussard said. “I was calling 911, but the neighbors said they were already taking to them. It was a pretty quick response. I was thankful for that.”

“I heard a bunch of people outside and then somebody started beating on all the doors to let everyone know that we needed to evacuate the building,” resident Kimberly Willis said.

The man who jumped is recovering at a local hospital. One apartment unit was destroyed, and nearly a dozen others were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters are responding to a blaze at Maison D’Orleans Sunday night.
Firefighters are responding to a blaze at Maison D’Orleans Sunday night.(WLOX)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday after an accident involving a carnival float. It...
Float accident at North Bay Parade sends 4 to the hospital
Lee Bond has resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, according to officials.
Lee Bond resigns from Singing River Health System

Latest News

Gulf Coast Collegiate Championship
College golfers vying for the Gulf Coast Collegiate Golf Championship title in Diamondhead
After one Biloxi apartment building caught fire Sunday night, some residents at Maison...
Residents concerned for safety after Biloxi apartment fire
Liquor store owners in Vicksburg take Russian vodka off shelf: ‘It’s us taking a stand’
Liquor store owners in Vicksburg take Russian vodka off shelf: ‘It’s us taking a stand’
Mardi Gras rulers King D'Iberville and Queen Ixolib, CXII will be crowned tonight.
GCCA breaks out their tuxedos and gowns for tonight's Coronation Ball
A Biloxi man is recovering after having to jump out of a second-story window to escape flames...
Man jumps through window to escape Biloxi apartment fire