Man jumps through window to escape Biloxi apartment fire

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is recovering after having to jump out of a third-story window to escape flames. It happened Sunday just before 10pm at the Maison D’Orleans apartment complex on Highway 90.

John Collins witnessed the frightening moments and called 911. He said the man was in the shower when the fire sparked, and had to jump from the window naked. Collins quickly retrieved a blanket for the man, and first responders were able to attend to him.

Residents we spoke with said they are still in shock, adding it all happened so fast.

“By the time we made it back down there it was coming out the side windows and we were just like, we have to get everybody else out and get safe,” resident Joey Broussard said. “I was calling 911, but the neighbors said they were already taking to them. It was a pretty quick response. I was thankful for that.”

“I heard a bunch of people outside and then somebody started beating on all the doors to let everyone know that we needed to evacuate the building,” resident Kimberly Willis said.

The man who jumped is recovering at a local hospital. One apartment unit was destroyed, and nearly a dozen others were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters are responding to a blaze at Maison D’Orleans Sunday night. (WLOX)

