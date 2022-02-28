Chilly and clear tonight. Gorgeous for Fat Tuesday.

Black History Month
Getting chilly tonight. Gorgeous for Fat Tuesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
It was really nice today! The sky will stay clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the 50s this evening. We’ll drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Tuesday morning.

Fat Tuesday is going to be gorgeous with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon. Mardi Gras Parades are going to be in great shape in the afternoon and evening.

Ash Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

