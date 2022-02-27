WATCH: 2022 St. Paul Carnival Association Parade in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Paul Carnival Association Parade rolled through Pass Christian, and guess what? It didn’t rain on the fun. The old saying held true that, “It never rains on the Pass parade!”

If you missed the live coverage, you can watch it again online. WLOX’s Hugh Keeton, Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne, and Kevin Gallagher from St. Paul Carnival Association guide us through all the festivities and fun.

