Tractor rolled over man’s leg during Endymion parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was injured Saturday night (Feb. 27) when a tractor rolled over his leg during the Endymion parade.

The New Orleans EMS said it happened near the intersection of Canal and North Roman streets.

The man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. No update on his condition has been provided.

#NOEMS transports adult male to UMC Trauma Center after parade tractor runs over leg near Canal St./N.Roman. pic.twitter.com/JNsKNzH4T2 — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) February 27, 2022

