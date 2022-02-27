Black History Month
Second Street Social Club brings a new parade to Gulfport

The celebration started in downtown Gulfport and made its way along Second Street to Centennial Plaza.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX)- Rain and chilly weather conditions did not stop a new parade from rolling through the streets of Gulfport.

Second Street Social Club had an inaugural parade Sunday at 1 p.m. The celebration started in downtown Gulfport and made its way along Second Street to Centennial Plaza. The parade’s theme was “We are Gulfport,” with Mayor Billy Hewes was named King alongside Queen Peggy Ryland.

“I think this is going to be a nice family-friendly parade,” Ryland said.

No floats were allowed to be a part of the festival. Instead, golf carts, vintage cars, trucks, scooters, and bicycles were allowed. Around 40 units volunteered. The best-decorated floats also won prizes.

The parade was delayed due to rainy conditions, but the turnout was better than expected. Jared Brown and his wife Andria are visiting his grandmother from Michigan, and they happened to attend the parade. He grew up attending Mari Gras parades all over the Coast, and thankfully his grandmother made them both a list of local parades to enjoy.

“It was really good. There were well put together golf carts. It was different from all the other ones, so definitely a good time,” he said. “We are just coming down to say hi and everything.”

This was Andria’s first time attending a Mardi Gras parade. She said she really enjoyed attending.

“It was great. The people and kids were great. It was fun,” she said.

