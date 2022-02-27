Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard had launched a search and rescue for a person who had reportedly went overboard around 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening (Feb. 26) was called off.

The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans confirmed the man had not fallen overboard but fell after having heart attack-like symptoms.

One of the Coast Guard assets on scene–a 29-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew–loaded the passenger and transferred him to awaiting EMS at the New Orleans cruise terminal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Orange Lake Elementary School in Moss Point has been empty for years after closing in 2011.
WATCH: Flames engulf abandoned Moss Point School building
Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday after an accident involving a carnival float. It...
Float accident at North Bay Parade sends 4 to the hospital
For Reba McEntire’s trip to the Gulf Coast, the fourth time is the charm. Despite tickets...
Reba McEntire wows crowds in Biloxi after pandemic forces 2 years of rescheduling

Latest News

The North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association parade featured 65 units and drew hundreds along the...
North Bay Area parade heats up Carnival spirit even on a wet, chilly day
A kid was on a golf cart throwing beads at the Second Street Social Club Mardi Gras Parade
Second Street Social Club brings a new parade to Gulfport
The celebration started in downtown Gulfport and made its way along Second Street to Centennial...
Second Street Social Club brings a new parade to Gulfport
State lawmakers are working to make sure your voice is being heard by fixing the broken...
Sec. of State Michael Watson on reforming Mississippi's initiative process
Orange Lake Elementary closed in 2011 as part of the Moss Point School District’s realignment...
Community mourns old Moss Point school building after 12-hour fire