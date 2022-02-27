Krewe of Gemini puts downtown Gulfport in full Carnival cruise control

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t have to have the best spot on the route to get good throws.

“I just get where I can get in,” said Gulfport resident Samantha Domio.

But, this year, she had a plan.

“Well, I think if you are at the beginning and this is where it is, you get the best of both worlds,”

This year’s Krewe of Gemini parade was a welcome-back celebration after COVID-19 shut things down last year.

“I get to see everybody finally together after a hard pandemic in 2020,” said Jackson resident Zoey Jemison. “It’s just really exciting and happy.”

About 50 units joined the parade this year with the theme “Band of Traveling Gypsies.”

Karen Saulters of Collins and her friends aren’t gypsies, but she will travel as long as it takes to get here.

“If you are looking for one of the best Mardi Gras parades, in this area, you’ve got to come down,” she said.

“They put so much hard work into this parade. This is one that we do not miss. It doesn’t matter how much we have put into our families. You’ve got to come see this parade. It’s so much fun.”

Corrine Morris agreed that this parade is a regional attraction.

“We have family here from Louisiana, Texas, Alabama,” she said. “And we all just like to come together and enjoy our time with other communities.”

Lexi Jones of Long Beach wants to document the crazy. And she knows what to aim for.

“I’m looking for, like, the craziest thing out there,” she said. “You know, like the crazy hair, the crazy makeup, just whatever. The most unique thing you can find. That’s what it’s all about.”

And she said, there’s nothing like Carnival to find it.

“Mardi Gras is like the heart of the South, you know?” Jones said. “You don’t get that anywhere else. I’ve been to every Coast – from California to Georgia, and the North, too. And you just don’t get that anywhere else, except here.”

WLOX meteorologist Wesley Williams served as Grand Marshal. And reigning over the parade were King Jupiter Mike Schlett and Queen Leda Sandi Schlett.

The Krewe of Gemini will have its night parade on March 1, starting at 5:30 p.m.

