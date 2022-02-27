Black History Month
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’

By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -On Saturday, it was a red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson.

Hundreds poured into the Jackson Convention Complex for the world premiere of the blockbuster film ‘A Day To Die.’

The movie was shot in Jackson last April.

The action-packed movie is centered on a bank heist in Jackson.

The cast includes Bruce Willis, Leon, former NFL player Vernon Davis, Kevin Dillion, and Frank Grillo.

While the actors and filmmakers enjoyed shooting the movie, they said they also enjoyed taking in everything the Capital City and Magnolia State have to offer.

“The people here in Jackson are great,” said Leon, who plays ‘Pettis’ in the movie. “They give me a lot of love, and the food is outrageous.”

“The support that we got from the mayor, Visit Jackson, the state of Mississippi really made the movie much bigger than it really is,” said Curtis Nichouls, who produced and starred in the movie.

“At the end of the day, it was just the right atmosphere. Everything came together; this is a great town for movie-making,” said BK Fulton, executive producer of the movie.

The movie even features a cameo of Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The mayor said he’s happy to see his city featured in the big and bright lights, and he has faith this won’t be the last time.

“For many years, I’ve seen the movies that are frequently done in places like Atlanta or California. To see the Jackson skyline is really special to me, and I know it’s special to the residents of Jackson,” said Lumumba.

“We want Jackson and Mississippi to know that we are here to support the state and the city and really help the entertainment industry here grow,” said Nichouls.

“I think now people are starting to take a look at Jackson and Mississippi, which is a place that’s inclusive, a place for opportunity, a place where culture can be established and opportunities such as this,” said Lumumba.

The release date is set for next Friday, March 4, and will be shown in select theaters.

As of now, it won’t be shown in Mississippi.

However, Nichouls said they’re working on trying to get a theatre here to show the movie.

