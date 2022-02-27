Black History Month
How Mississippi is working to reform its broken ballot initiative process

One bill aimed at fixing the process faces a Tuesday deadline.
State lawmakers are working to make sure your voice is being heard by fixing the broken...
State lawmakers are working to make sure your voice is being heard by fixing the broken initiative process. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson explains.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - State lawmakers say a problem with Mississippi’s ballot initiative process needs to be fixed, giving voters a better chance to make their voices heard.

It goes back to Initiative 65, the state’s medical marijuana initiative approved by voters, but later overturned by the State Supreme Court. That’s when we learned there was a legal technicality in Mississippi’s ballot initiative process. The legislature is working on a bill right now to fix it.

“You know, we came out early on, right after that happened in the Supreme Court. Our thoughts were we need to fix the initiative process as it is, but maybe also add some kind of statutory amendment as well,” explained Secretary of State Michael Watson.

“What’s happening across the street right now strictly deals with the statutory amendment. It is not an amendment for constitutional process. So that’s one of the things folks need to know about. With that being said, the deadline is only Tuesday. Coming up, the bill has to come out of the House and the Senate right now. We are not hearing much chatter right now. It’s kind of quiet right now. I’m not really sure where that bill stands as the legislature is concerned.”

Hear more from Sec. Watson in David Elliott’s extended interview from WLOX News This Week:

Hear more from Sec. Watson in David Elliott's extended interview from WLOX News This Week:

